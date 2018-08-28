SummerSlam Moving to Toronto in 2019

In wrestling, not all rumors prove to be true. But the whispers of WWE taking SummerSlam to Toronto just officially manifested.

This will be SummerSlam’s third city in 10 years. From 2009-2014 Los Angeles’ Staples Center held August super-show, and since leaving LA, WWE picked Brooklyn’s Barclays Center to host SummerSlam. As of now, Toronto only has the 2019 installment of SummerSlam, but given the city’s demonstrable enthusiasm for wrestling, chances are good SummerSlam stays in Toronto for a few years.

Speculation aside, here are a few of the fact regarding WWE’s move across the border. Here’ the four-day schedule for the SummerSlam gala.

Saturday, August 10 – “NXT Takeover”

Sunday, August 11 – “SummerSlam”

Monday, August 12 – “Monday Night Raw”

Tuesday, August 13 – “SmackDown Live

Here was WWE’s official press release on the news: