SummerSlam Moving to Toronto in 2019

In wrestling, not all rumors prove to be true. But the whispers of WWE taking SummerSlam to Toronto just officially manifested.
This will be SummerSlam’s third city in 10 years. From 2009-2014 Los Angeles’ Staples Center held August super-show, and since leaving LA, WWE picked Brooklyn’s Barclays Center to host SummerSlam. As of now, Toronto only has the 2019 installment of SummerSlam, but given the city’s demonstrable enthusiasm for wrestling, chances are good SummerSlam stays in Toronto for a few years.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Speculation aside, here are a few of the fact regarding WWE’s move across the border. Here’ the four-day schedule for the SummerSlam gala.
Saturday, August 10 – “NXT Takeover”
Sunday, August 11 – “SummerSlam”
Monday, August 12 – “Monday Night Raw”
Tuesday, August 13 – “SmackDown Live
Here was WWE’s official press release on the news:
As first reported by Entertainment Tonight Canada, Toronto will host SummerSlam Week in August 2019 with SummerSlam (Sunday, Aug. 11), Monday Night Raw (Monday, Aug. 12), SmackDown LIVE (Tuesday, Aug. 13) and NXT TakeOver (Saturday, Aug. 10) taking place at Scotiabank Arena over four consecutive nights.
SummerSlam is more than just a one-day event; it’s a week-long celebration, as WWE will host a series of activities including SummerSlam Axxess, WWE’s interactive fan festival at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, along with community outreach programs designed to leave a lasting impact throughout the region.
“We are thrilled to bring WWE’s Biggest Event of the Summer back to Toronto,” said John Saboor, WWE Executive Vice President, Special Events. “We look forward to working with our partners at Tourism Toronto and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment to build a blueprint that welcomes our global fan base to the great city of Toronto.”
Additional details, including ticket availability and travel packages, will be announced in the near future.