WWE SummerSlam: Fans Compare Xavier Woods’ New Look to Stevie Wonder

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E were spotted in a backstage segment during SummerSlam on Sunday night as Kingston prepared for his title match against Randy Orton.

The segment was meant to be played for a laugh as Drake Maverick appeared when E and Woods claimed they had brought rapper Drake to the arena to help cheer up Kingston. But the fans weren’t paying attention to that. Instead, they were much for focused on Woods’ new hair.

Many fans compared Woods’ new look to iconic singer Stevie Wonder. Check out some of the best reactions below.

Had to prepare for @thetruekofi match tonight against @randyorton and this seemed appropriate for #SummerSlam

