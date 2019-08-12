WWE SummerSlam: Fans Compare Xavier Woods’ New Look to Stevie Wonder

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E were spotted in a backstage segment during SummerSlam on Sunday night as Kingston prepared for his title match against Randy Orton.

The segment was meant to be played for a laugh as Drake Maverick appeared when E and Woods claimed they had brought rapper Drake to the arena to help cheer up Kingston. But the fans weren’t paying attention to that. Instead, they were much for focused on Woods’ new hair.

Many fans compared Woods’ new look to iconic singer Stevie Wonder. Check out some of the best reactions below.

Photo: Twitter/@ReuReloaded

Uncanny Resemblance

Stevie Wonder would be proud. pic.twitter.com/pZHRF5MSKC — #StayWatchin | Larry McAllister II (@LARRYTRON) August 11, 2019

Give me life!

Xavier Woods as Stevie Wonder is giving me so much life right now!!! #SummerSlam — Queen of The Ring (@Kliq_Chic) August 11, 2019

Throwback

Xavier looking like a throwback 70s Stevie Wonder #SummerSlam — ✭ Tyrone P. ✭ (@ty_love2001) August 11, 2019

A New Nickname?

Stevie Wonder Woods lol — Orlando Saffold Jr. (@ekletik1017) August 11, 2019

Eddie Murphy!

Nah he looking like stevie wonder! 😂 pic.twitter.com/EUQaYKNlFj — Albert Zamora 💎🎧 (@MillenniumFunko) August 11, 2019

For Those Unaware

Woods is Stevie Wonder for those no hip. — ignorant goof midlod (@Midlod) August 11, 2019

Best of the Weekend

My man Xavier Woods is out here cosplaying Stevie Wonder with that hair… This just made my entire weekend LMAO. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/1vOmLXXXoR — Eulonzo (@Eulonzo) August 11, 2019

