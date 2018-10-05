WWE Rumor: Two Major Turns in the Cards for Super Show-Down

Even though WWE’s Super Show-Down will air during odd hours in America, Vince McMahon and Co. may be planning to execute a pair of highly significant turns while most of us are still asleep Saturday morning.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, current expectation have Nikki Bella turning on Ronda Rousey during their six-woman tag match against the Riott Squad. This betrayal would be used to set up their match at EVolution later this month for the Raw Women’s Championship. Rousey vs. Bella has been the rumor for multiple months now, and if Nikki doesn’t turn on Saturday, she’d almost have to do it next Monday on Raw.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cagesideseats reports that another turn is in the cards for Saturday night in The Shield vs. Dogs of War six-man tag match. As it stands this character flip could from a number of Superstars with the most obvious being Dean Ambrose. WWE has been heavily teasing his departure from The Shield and Saturday night marks their first real opportunity to pull this trigger.

However, the report suggests that the turn could come from either Dolph Ziggler of Drew McIntyre as well. Both have been depicted as disgruntled stars—particularly McIntyre—and both of them are candidates to turn their back on Braun Strowman.

So for those not willing to stay up and see what happens, what will be reading about during Saturday breakfast? Well, Bella’s heel turn seems like a foregone conclusion. Rousey needs an opponent for Evolution and Nikki has been positioned as her only option.

For the big boys, conventional wisdom says it’s Ambrose who will turn. However, that situation is far more complex than Bell and Rousey. While WWE has dedicated plenty of camera time to Ambrose’s perspective, there is plenty of room for WWE to swerve its fanbase. We’ll guess that Ambrose’s turn will have WrestleMania implications and October may be too soon for this plot twist. If that is the case, then that leaves Ziggler and McIntyre as real options to become good guys.

While Ziggler can be a convincing babyface, WWE is likely more interested to see what McIntyre can do as a solo star. Since graduating from NXT, McIntyre has reportedly become a favorite of Vince McMahon and has even bee n attached to a Universal Championship opportunity. If that is indeed his future, WWE will want him to break away from Ziggler and Strowman, but when that happens will remain a guess until Saturday.