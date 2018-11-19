Raw Dominates SmackDown in Men’s Survivor Series Match

Team Raw dominated Team SmackDown during Sunday’s five-on-five elimination tag match at Survivor Series in Los Angeles. Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre all stood tall as the sole survivors with Shane McMahon being the last man from SmackDown Live to be eliminated.

Raw looked to be in trouble early on when Samoa Joe locked in a Coquina Clutch on McInytre, but the Scotsman rolled his way out of it and eliminated Joe with a Claymore kick in the opening minute.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Minutes later Dolph Ziggler attempted to tag McIntyre back in, only for Strowman to reach out and tag himself in. McIntyre slapped Strowman on the back to tag himself in, resulting in the two big men brawling with each other. SmackDown took advantage by having all four men jump Strowman, resulting in McMahon putting “The Monster Among Men” through an announcer’s table with a diving elbow.

SmackDown managed to tie things up several minutes later when Rey Mysterio pinned Finn Balor with a 619 and frog splash. McIntyre took exception to Balor’s loss and continued to attack him after he had been eliminated.

In a callback to their match at Crown Jewel, McMahon managed to pin Ziggler after hitting a Coast to Coast while Miz held McMahon’s head against the bottom turnbuckle. Before McMahon even had a chance to fully recover, Miz set up for him to do it again on Lashley only for Strowman to cut him off in midair with a clothesline.

“The Monster Among Men” quickly turned the tides, hitting both Hardy and Mysterio with Running Powerslams to eliminate both men.

Miz tried and failed to run from Strowman and wound up running right into a powerslam to get himself eliminated. That left just McMahon to take on Strowman, McIntyre and Lashley.

McMahon made his way to his feet, only to get hit by a dropkick and Running Powerslam by Strowman to end the match.

SmackDown Live went on to lose every match in Survivor Series‘ main card, leading to McMahon tweeting out that he would be making some changes come Tuesday.

This wasn’t the night I had in mind for Team Blue,” McMahon tweeted. “Tomorrow is a new day, but something is going to have to change come Tuesday.”

WWE’s next pay-per-view, TLC, takes place on Dec. 16 at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose has already been announced for the show with the Intercontinental Championship on the line.