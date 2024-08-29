Swerve Strickland and Hangman Adam Page Rubber Match Announced for AEW All Out

The third singles match in the thrilling saga between “Hangman” Adam Page and Swerve Strickland was made official on AEW Dynamite. Hangman has been on a hot streak since his AEW return, tapping into a much meaner and darker version of himself. He’s rather sadistic in his matches, and his Dynamite match against Japanese wrestling legend Tomohiro Ishii was no different. Although Hangman got the win over the “Stone Pitbull,” he was met with another challenge — Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland.

When they met on tonight’s Dynamite, Swerve immediately got cut-throat. He talks about how he just wanted to bring Hangman back out of his shell but the Cowboy has grown an obsession with him instead. This angered Hangman who accused Swerve of never being able to win his own battles as he relies on outside interference when he’s in the ring with him. Swerve suggests they settle it in a place neither of them can run — a steel cage. Swerve reveals that he broke into Hangman’s house again recently where he saw him and his very pregnant wife packing up their things. Hangman had been off for quite a few months, suspended after attacking a referee, but it was really paternity leave so he could spend time with his newborn.

Videos by ComicBook.com

RUN IT BACK! Swerve Strickland and Hangman Adam Page in a CAGE at #AEWAllOut?!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@SwerveConfident | #HangmanAdamPage pic.twitter.com/1q6S48Tmkr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 29, 2024

Swerve and Hangman haven’t locked eyes in a ring since Blood And Guts in Nashville last month. Fans have been blood thirsty for another match between them, as they have quickly become a fan-favorite rivalry and one of the best stories in AEW history. Swerve was tied up in storylines with several AEW talents while Hangman was (not so) quietly trying to make his way back to Swerve. Their feud began in October of last year at WrestleDream where Swerve defeated Hangman.

It quickly sent him into a spiral as their rivalry became more personal. Swerve had recorded himself breaking into Hangman’s home and standing over his son’s crib. Understandably this made him irate, and he’s been on a warpath ever since. Their second match came a month later at Full Gear in a Texas Death Match, something that has become a bit of a specialty for the Cowboy, though he lost. Their most recent singles match was on AEW Dynamite where they went to a time limit draw for a World Championship title shot. They both ended up competing against Samoa Joe at AEW Revolution.

