AEW World Championship Decided in Wild Triple Threat Match at Revolution

At AEW Revolution, Samoa Joe defended the AEW World Championship against Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland. Page and Strickland have been in a blood feud for months as Hangman desperately tries to keep Strickland away from the one thing he wants the most -- the AEW World Championship. Joe won the title back at AEW Worlds End when he defeated MJF in his hometown of Long Island, New York.

Ultimately, it was Samoa Joe who won, retaining the championship by choking out Hangman Page, forcing the former champion to tap out. Swerve, in his quest for gold, could only watch as it slipped through his fingers.

During the match, devastating blows were traded between all three men, which should come as no surprise for anyone who has watched any of them wrestle. There were moments between Swerve and Hangman where the former actually invited the violence, continuing to play up their rivalry. Somewhat surprisingly, there were even moments where those two had to work together, needing one another's strength to help take out Samoa Joe.

It became clear halfway through the match that Hangman cared more about making Swerve lose than getting the win for himself. Hangman took out not one, but two referees during the match. In his quest to keep Swerve from winning, Hangman actually cost himself a victory, as he had Samoa Joe down for the count but there was no one around to do the counting.

AEW Revolution 2024 Results:

AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland

Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli) def. FTR

AEW International Championship: Roderick Strong def. Orange Cassidy (c)

Will Ospreay def. Konosuke Takeshita

AEW Women's World Championship: Toni Storm (c) def. Deonna Purrazzo

Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale def. Julia Hart and Skye Blue

AEW TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

All-Star Scramble: Wardlow def. Chris Jericho, Powerhouse Hobbs, Lance Archer, Hook, Brian Cage, Magnus, Dante Martin

AEW Continental Crown Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) def. Bryan Danielson

Bang Bang Scissor Gang def. Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal, Willie Mack, and Private Party

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Sting and Darby Allin (c) vs. the Young Bucks