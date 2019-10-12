Taz Will Guest Commentate For AEW Dark Next Week In Philadelphia

Former WWE wrestler and commentator Taz will make his debut with All Elite Wrestling next week.

Cody Rhodes announced that AEW is bringing in Taz to do commentary for their “Dark” series which features un-aired dark matches from the AEW Dynamite television tapings. AEW Dark airs exclusively on the company’s YouTube channel.

This week’s show will take place on Wednesday night in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. AEW Dark premieres the following Tuesday, so expect the broadcast with Taz to be posted on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Taz’s involvement on the show as a guest commentator makes perfect sense given that it will be held in Philadelphia, for years the hometown of ECW where Taz was a major star and world champion.

Taz recently spoke with Wrestling Inc.’s podcast about returning to wrestling commentating.

“It’s been several years since I’ve done commentary in pro wrestling and over time it’s something I’ve missed,” Taz told WINCLY. “Anybody who listens to my podcast, they’re not super-shocked as I talked about this in one of my shows about a month ago that I missed commentary. Then it just blew up and truth be told, it was a part of my career that I loved.

“No matter if it was for WWE or TNA – when I went to TNA it was a hot property back then. Then I got to meet Mike Tenay and we became really good friends. I had a lot of fun doing it and when I transitioned from the ring to the commentary desk, it was actually a hard thing to do. I didn’t want to do it but Vince McMahon felt it was the next chapter for me.

“The No. 1 thing is credibility in the ring. To me, there needs to be talent. When I say credibility, I don’t mean star talent. I mean guys and girls that can go in the ring; that are athletic and their intensity is there. I don’t want a situation where it’s a young wrestler that is a little green and is making mistakes in the ring. Now, if I can’t call out that mistake or call out that they are sloppy, then it hurts my credibility as a broadcaster. If I do bring forward to the audience what this guy or girl can’t do, then it’s a negative and I’m bashing the talent which is a no-no in my book. I’m hurting this person’s brand or future potentially.”