Taz Critical of How WWE Handled Brie Bella and Liv Morgan Incident

It seems everyone in the wrestling community has an opinion on Brie Bella's errant kicks from Raw this Monday. While Bella has been the internet's target, former Superstar, Taz, thinks that WWE may be at fault more than anyone.

During a recent episode of his podcast, the ECW legend discussed the incident from Raw that left Morgan concussed. To Taz seeing Morgan unresponsive on Live television was all too concerning.

"Liv got caught on what you call the 'button' — on a part of her chin, and that's basically what ended up knocking her out," he continued. "It was scary seeing that happen to her. I have to say, I do think that WWE, I think that their intentions — I always talk about that they're big into safety. I think that this was a bang-bang situation, and I think that things could've been handled a little bit better, in my professional opinion. Just as an observer watching it, and someone who has been knocked out in the ring, someone who's knocked people out in the ring — I just have to be honest in these comments," he said.

To Taz, the match should have been stopped immediately. Instead, Morgan stumbled into the corner, made a tag and was checked out by a ringside doctor. However, Morgan would re-enter that match and for Taz that was an egregious mistake on WWE's behalf.

"You might not hear [this from] a lot people who work for WWE, or looking to go back to WWE, but I'm just going to say it," said Taz. "That match has to stop, and that girl needs to be taken out of that match ASAP. Once she's knocked out, she should not have tried to get up, no one should have touched her neck. Brie Bella was concerned about her, so she was checking on her — everything needs to stop. She should not be involved in a spot later on, she should not have to lock up and push — you can see she's falling down … once Brie kicks her with that button-shot on the jaw and goes for a cover, you could see Brie is concerned," said.

Unlike most of Twitter, Taz refuses to blame Bella for the mistake. From his perspective, in-ring injuries are unavoidable.

"First off, Bella didn't– this is not intentional," Taz, who went by Tazz during his WWE days, said Wednesday on his podcast. "I watched it many times from a couple of different angles. It's not intentional what happened here. It happens. Their timing — both girls, their timing was off, it's really that simple. It happens … it's not ballet. It's that simple. So, it's not Liv's fault, it's not Bella's fault, it just happens."