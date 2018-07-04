Team Hell No Returned to Action on SmackDown Live

Following their reunion at the end of last week’s show, Team Hell No (Daniel Bryan and Kane) returned to action this week on WWE SmackDown Live.

The broadcast started out with Bryan and Kane doing an interview segment in the ring, largely for Bryan to air his grievances and reasoning for not trusting Kane. He spoke about their break-up several years ago after being a team, with Kane noting that despite all of Bryan’s concerns, he always had his back.

The segment was interrupted by The Usos, who declared that they should be the team challenging the Bludgeon Brothers at Extreme Rules. They didn’t understand or agree with the fact that Bryan and Kane just walked into a title shot.

This brought out Paige who made a match for this week’s show. If Bryan and Kane were to beat The Usos, The Usos would be out of luck as far as getting a title shot. However, if The Usos were successful, they would be added to the title match at Extreme Rules, making it a triple threat.

The match of course main evented the show, but not before another backstage segment with Bryan and Kane. Bryan had a list of all of the times that Kane had wronged him over the years, specifically noting several occurrences in May 2012 (hilariously recounting a time Kane left a dead squirrel at his home). Bryan demanded an apology and Kane obliged.

After some early offense, the match saw Bryan take most of the punishment from The Usos throughout the heart of the match. He took several hard shots to the head and face. Eventually Bryan made the hot tag, as did Jey Usos, and the two of them collided in a fast pace sequence leading to the finish.

Kane was eventually double teamed by both Usos as Bryan was laid out on the outside. Kane was able to fight off both men for a time before eating a superkick. Bryan then came off the top rope and was hit by a double superkick. Kane was then hit with a double superkick but kicked out at two.

The Usos came off the top rope with their splashes, but Kane caught them by the neck, stood up, and tossed Jimmy to Bryan who ate a running knee. Kane then buried Jey with a choke slam for the pinfall.

After the match, Bryan argued with Kane about how he was doing the “Yes!” chants. He told him to do it bigger. Kane kind of shoved him away and did some exaggerated “Yes!” chants.

The two of them then hugged, but their tender moment was interrupted by the Bludgeon Brothers’ theme music. The Bludgeons walked out on to the stage and stared at the ring, wearing the tag team title belts. The show ended with both teams staring each other down from afar.