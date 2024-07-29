Tenured AEW Star’s Contract Expiring in 2024, WWE Interest Expected

Another AEW star’s contract is set to expire this year. After curating a star-studded roster in 2019, several wrestlers are back where they were five years ago in a contract year. This time around there seems to be more competition for a lot of them, include former AEW Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers. It was previously reported that Penta’s contract would be up soon but his tag team partner Rey Fenix will also enter negotiations. According to Fightful Select, both legendary luchadors are expected to receive interest from WWE but according to sources, AEW is interested in retaining them and contract offers remain on the table.

The Lucha Brothers haven’t been as active in the tag team division due to injuries which have plagued their growth over the last year. However they have had pretty flourishing singles careers in AEW as Fenix is a former International Champion while Penta has challenged for the TNT Championship in recent months. They have once again started picking up momentum, however, as they are a fan-favorite AEW tag team. They most recently competed together on AEW Collision against homegrown team Private Party.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As veterans it’s no surprise that they would have continued interest from other companies as they get a huge reaction no matter where they go. During their tenure with AEW, they have become Tag Team Champions, Trios Champions and ROH Tag Team Champions. Fenix has also won championships in AAA, MLW, HOG, TNA/IMPACT, PWG and Lucha Underground.

“I believe the Lucha Bros changed the business and the only wrestlers that got close to us when we started was the Young Bucks. When we wrestled on the BOLA in PWG, they [Bucks] did not know us,” Penta said in a recent interview with Comiendo Carnitas. “They knew we were brothers and there was some tension as it was another brother tag team, but they are professionals during the match. They learned who we were after the reception on that match because the fans knew who we were and why we had matching gear and face paint. After we had the match, the Young Bucks came up to us and said they wanted to work more with us, and that The Young Bucks tell you that while being champions is a big deal” (h/t: Fightful).

