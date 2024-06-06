Former AEW Champion's Contract Expires This Summer, WWE Interested

Pentagon Jr.'s contract with All Elite Wrestling is set to expire in the coming months. As reported by Lucha Libre Online, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion's AEW deal is due up sometime around August or September. It was noted that WWE is interested in acquiring Pentagon and that his free agency will be "extremely interesting." Pentagon Jr. is an AEW original, having signed with the company upon its inception in 2019. He has spent the bulk of his time in AEW competing in the tag division alongside his brother Rey Fenix as The Lucha Brothers. The two are former AEW Tag Team Champions as well as former AEW Trios Champions.

Where Would Pentagon Jr. Fit in WWE?

At 39 years old, Pentagon Jr. is far more senior than the talent WWE typically pursues to populate its developmental system. That said, the recent acquisitions of former AEW stars Shawn Spears (43 years old) and Ethan Page (34 years old) show that the sports-entertainment giant is still open to bringing in veterans.

While both Spears and Page have entered NXT upon their WWE arrivals, Pentagon is a talent that many would consider to be main roster ready. The fan-favorite luchador has been competing on television for over a decade now, having been a cornerstone of Lucha Underground in the mid-2010s and a top talent for Impact Wrestling in 2018 prior to signing with AEW.

Just because he is a main roster ready-caliber talent, that does not mean WWE Monday Night Raw or WWE SmackDown would be appealing to the man with no fear. WWE has received criticism for how it books its Latino talent, specifically for the fact that they all seem to exist in their own bubble. The Latino World Order and Legado del Fantasma, two factions comprised solely of Latino talent, have been feuding for months, rarely breaking out into other programs.

He’s either gonna be in LWO Legado Del Fantasma or in a feud with Santos Escobar in WWE



No in between https://t.co/YedCYY9rPp — Phil 🌟 (@Phxlly) June 6, 2024

Beyond the LWO and LDF situation, the booking of Andrade could also cause concern for Pentagon's WWE aspirations. Since leaving AEW in favor of a WWE return in January, Andrade has been largely directionless. Momentum may be picking up for him following a recent WWE SmackDown victory over Apollo Crews, but his simultaneous relegation to WWE Speed has not been promising.

Stay tuned to ComicBook for updates on Pentagon Jr.'s AEW contract status and WWE's reported interest.