Watch: Terri Runnels Explains She Forgot Her Gun Was in Her Purse Before Her Arrest

Former WWE and WCW star Terri Runnels was arrested on Wednesday for attempting to bring a gun onto a plane at the Tampa International Airport. She was apprehended at a security checkpoint with, according to TMZ, a Glock 9mm handgun and at least 11 bullets. After posting bail, Runnels posted a video on Twitter explaining the situation.

“Evidently it’s everywhere that I took a loaded handgun into the Tampa International Airport,” Runnels said. “”When I go to see my mom I pack my gun because she has armadillos that ruin her garden, and other critters that go after her chickens, and I usually take my gun when I go to see her. And I was with her for about a week-and-a-half, helping her out.

😮😥🙄😤 Love you all…THANK YOU FOR ALL OF THE CALLS AND MESSAGES! 🙏❣ pic.twitter.com/UT3QUpf6AX — Terri Runnels (@TheTerriRunnels) May 30, 2019

Runnels said three days after returning from visiting her mother she was getting on an early flight to go to Allentown, Pennsylvania.

“And literally, it did not even cross my mind that my gun was in my Vera Bradley tote [bag] that I always take on the plane with me,” she continued. “It was the most… god, I’ve never been in trouble in my life and it scared the hell out of me. And It was a simple mistake that, dear god, it was horrible.”

According to TMZ, the punishment for bringing a loaded gun onto a plain can be up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Runnels worked in the WWE from 1996-2004, primarily as a valet for various wrestlers including Goldust (her real-life husband at the time), the Hardy Boyz, Raven, Perry Saturn and Meat (Shawn Stasiak).

In an interview with SportsKeeda back in late 2018, Runnels reflected on her wrestling career by saying she was never trained properly.

“Here’s what’s interesting, I hadn’t thought about this until the other day when someone said, ‘Well Terri was a trained wrestler, not a good one but at least she was trained.’ No, the hell I wasn’t,” she said. “I would get to the building and I would nine times out of ten when Vince started making me wrestle, I’d be sick to my stomach until I found out if I was wrestling or managing. I hated it. Truthfully, I didn’t mind taking bumps. I’ll take bumps all day long. I used to say to him, ‘Vince, people excel at things they want to do. I don’t want to wrestle.’ He’d slap me on the arm and tell me I’d do great. Whomever I was working with would teach me a few moves during the day. That was it. Every time I went out, I did my best.”