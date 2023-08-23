Terry Funk: The Pro Wrestling World Mourns to Loss of The “Hardcore Icon”

Terry Funk passed away at the age of 79 on Wednesday. Within minutes of Mick Foley breaking the news, thousands of wrestlers and pro wrestling fans flocked to social media to pay their respects to “The Hardcore Icon.” Funk’s in-ring career lasted from 1965 all the way up to 2017 and saw him win numerous championships (the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, the ECW World Heavyweight Championship and the WWF Tag Team Championships, just to name a few) and take part in countless iconic matches. He’d debut for his father’s (Dory Funk Sr.) promotion, Western States Sports and would go on to work for promotions like the WWF, WCW, ECW, All Japan, Championship Wrestling from Florida and TNA.

You can see just a sampling of the Terry Funk tributes in the list below. What’s your favorite Funk moment? Tell us down in the comments!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nature Boy

https://twitter.com/RicFlairNatrBoy/status/1694440753785696599?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Mick Foley

https://twitter.com/foleyispod/status/1694446031952331209?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

From The WWE

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1694450150167507163?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Generational

https://twitter.com/SeanRossSapp/status/1694448818354282773?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

He Never Lost It

https://twitter.com/DrainBamager/status/1694447326952391104?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

He Could Do It All

https://twitter.com/andyhmurray/status/1694443951728562503?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Forever