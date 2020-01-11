Tessa Blanchard Accused of Racism, Bullying Ahead of Impact Wrestling World Title Match

This weekend is a historic one for women’s wrestling as Tessa Blanchard will challenge Sami Callihan for the Impact Wrestling World Championship on Sunday at Impact’s Hard To Kill PPV event in Dallas.

It’s the first time that a female has ever challenged for the world championship in the promotion, and Blanchard took to Twitter on Saturday to post a message seemingly taking in the big moment and looking to inspire her fellow women performers.

Hey women, try supporting one another. Cool things happen. — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) January 11, 2020

That’s not at all what ended up happening.

What the post ultimately did was open the floodgates to some accusations from some of Blanchard’s former co-workers, accusing the third generation wrestling star of bullying and inappropriate conduct. Notably, WWE’s Chelsea Green was one of the names.

You’ve consistently put down, bullied, and belittled countless female coworkers, including me. Is that support? https://t.co/MrOOksiijk — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) January 11, 2020

As someone who experienced your bullying firsthand, received regular verbal abuse, was spat on, had rumours spread about me, dealt with multiple attempts by you to blacklist me from other companies, (plus more), I just pray you now follow your own advice. https://t.co/MWtmUKLOyf — Isla Dawn (@IslaDawn) January 11, 2020

The most serious accusation came from NWA Women’s Champion Allysin Kay, formerly Sienna of Impact Wrestling.

Remember when you spat in a black woman’s face and called her the N-word in Japan? Was that you “supporting women“? The AUDACITY of this tweet https://t.co/P49uNWsqIH — Allysin Kay (@Sienna) January 11, 2020

Numerous people confirmed the story, including the person who seems to have been the bullied person in question, La Rosa.

@Sienna & @ImChelseaGreen Thank you so Much!!!!…….

That Story!!!!…. Yes, that’s happens on Japan 2017!!! If @Tessa_Blanchard do not Remember it … Can I!.. I am not a Mean Girl with any Coworkers around the world . Be kind of #racist is not ridiculous is a #sickness https://t.co/wGnSnmNhvg — La Black Rose from Puerto Rico (@LaAbusadoradePR) January 11, 2020

I like to think people change over time. But I can confirm the bad behavior & non supportive attitude in Japan, I was there https://t.co/u1e60bgdE6 — REBEL/ Tanea (@RebelTanea) January 11, 2020

There was immediately some criticism regarding the timing of the accusation coming out, given Blanchard’s big match on Sunday. Allysin Kay defended the timing of her tweet.

The reason I’ve never said anything until now is because it wasn’t my story to tell. I made it clear to La Rosa that I had her back, and today was the day she gave me permission. You can’t force someone to come forward, but you can be there for them. THAT is “supporting women”. — Allysin Kay (@Sienna) January 11, 2020

Blanchard first responded by replying directly to Green’s tweet, then gave a blanket denial of the incidents in question.

I’ve never been anything but kind to u. I’ve dealt with mean girls since I started..not saying I’m a saint, hell I’ve had my ups&downs & Ive made silly decisions…Such is life. u have ZERO merit in your comments..Instead putting me down here for a little clout…you’ve got my #! https://t.co/wBxvnnUx4G — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) January 11, 2020