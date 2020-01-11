WWE

Tessa Blanchard Accused of Racism, Bullying Ahead of Impact Wrestling World Title Match

This weekend is a historic one for women's wrestling as Tessa Blanchard will challenge Sami

This weekend is a historic one for women’s wrestling as Tessa Blanchard will challenge Sami Callihan for the Impact Wrestling World Championship on Sunday at Impact’s Hard To Kill PPV event in Dallas.

It’s the first time that a female has ever challenged for the world championship in the promotion, and Blanchard took to Twitter on Saturday to post a message seemingly taking in the big moment and looking to inspire her fellow women performers.

That’s not at all what ended up happening.

What the post ultimately did was open the floodgates to some accusations from some of Blanchard’s former co-workers, accusing the third generation wrestling star of bullying and inappropriate conduct. Notably, WWE’s Chelsea Green was one of the names.

The most serious accusation came from NWA Women’s Champion Allysin Kay, formerly Sienna of Impact Wrestling.

Numerous people confirmed the story, including the person who seems to have been the bullied person in question, La Rosa.

There was immediately some criticism regarding the timing of the accusation coming out, given Blanchard’s big match on Sunday. Allysin Kay defended the timing of her tweet.

Blanchard first responded by replying directly to Green’s tweet, then gave a blanket denial of the incidents in question.

