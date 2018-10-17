The Bar Become New Champs With Big Show Heel Turn at WWE SmackDown 1000

For anyone thinking SmackDown 1000 would only feature cameos and nostalgia, WWE decided to pull the switch on the Tag Team titles. With an assist from Big Show, The Bar just nabbed WWE gold from The New Day.

The tag match seemed going along in normal fashion until Big Show barged from the back. His return earned a squeal of glee for the Washington D.C. crowd, but that all changed when he choke-slammed Kofi Kingston through a table.

Big E was understandably distracted by the giant’s actions and was pinned soon after. Not only are The Bar new champs, but appeared to have struck an alliance with Big Show.

Tonight on #SD1000, @WWECesaro & @WWESheamus became the 9th and 10th Superstars in @WWE history to reign as both #RAW & #SmackDown Tag Champions in their careers. — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) October 17, 2018

The 46-year old Big Show returned to WWE TV last weekend after missing nearly a year due to hip surgery. However, in his first match back, he lost to Randy Orton in a WWE World Cup qualifying bout and it looked like his big comeback came with no plans. But SmackDown 1000 seemed to promise we’ll be getting plenty of Big Show and The Bar teaming up in the near future.

This story is developing…