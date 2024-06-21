The Bloodline's Power Shifting? New WWE Trademark Hints at Major Change to Solo Sikoa, New Member

The Bloodline is in a new generation. Following Roman Reigns's loss to Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 40, Solo Sikoa took ownership of the faction, leading the Anoa'i family in his cousin's absence. Solo's first order of business was to excommunicate Jimmy Uso, replacing him with former multi-time New Japan Pro Wrestling titleholder Tama Tonga. One month later, Tama's brother and longtime tag partner Tonga Loa joined the ranks, reuniting the Guerrillas of Destiny within WWE. This brought The Bloodline back to three members, which has been its usual quantity throughout its four-year existence, whether that be the combination of Reigns and The Usos or Reigns, Solo, and Jimmy.

New WWE Trademark Hints at Massive Bloodline Change

(Photo: WWE, NJPW, MLW)

Is The Bloodline expanding, or is Solo Sikoa's power increasing?

As revealed by a new filing, WWE has filed a trademark for the ring name "Caesar Sikoa." The full description of the trademark's purposes can be read below...

"Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment."

"Caesar Sikoa" could lead to two possible options. The most obvious of the pair is that this is a new ring name or monicker for Solo Sikoa. While he is not the Tribal Chief, Solo does have a significant amount of power within The Bloodline, and his rank could be considered that of "Caesar." Roman emperors used Caesar as an imperial title centuries ago and placed it on their designated heirs to signify a prince. If Solo is considered the next in line to be Tribal Chief, his status as the group's Caesar would line up.

The other option is that this is a new ring name for Jacob Fatu. The former MLW Champion signed with WWE around the time of WWE WrestleMania 40 but has yet to make his debut. Fatu being a legitimate blood cousin of Reigns, Solo, and The Usos has given him a built-in reason to join The Bloodline whenever his time to arrive on WWE TV comes.

