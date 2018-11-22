The Miz on the Verge of Becoming a Good Guy in WWE

For the better part of two years, The Miz has been WWE’s most valuable villain. But now that his nemesis Daniel Bryan is playing heel, WWE appears to be testing The Miz as a good guy.

After SmackDown went off the air, Miz and freshly crowned WWE Champion Bryan added a new chapter to their rivalry, but this time playing opposite roles. In front of what is essentially his hometown crowd, The Miz was treated like a hero by the Staples Center.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As a babyface, The Miz was in charge of pummeling Bryan who tried to leave the match in classic heel fashion. While Miz came up short, he still addressed the crowd with an uncharacteristically sunny disposition.

“My entire career in WWE, I don’t think I’ve ever had this amazing of a reaction,” said The Miz. “Four nights [of] WWE! Saturday, NXT TakeOver. Sunday, Survivor Series. Monday Night RAW. And the best for last, SmackDown Live! For every single superstar in NXT, RAW and SmackDown, we want to thank you Hollywood. We want to thank you Los Angeles because as much as I consider myself awesome, for the past four days you and the Staples Center have been awesome!”

Miz: the face of the company pic.twitter.com/pW7j6xLxbr — Victor (@GuyInGreenWWE) November 21, 2018

Considering he’s been so great a being hateable in recent years, the idea of cheering The Miz is probably icky for most fans. It seems WWE is well aware of that, so Miz’s turn will likely be a slow process. But if he keeps giving speeches like these, he may be John Cena by the Royal Rumble.

Since Daniel Bryan was medically cleared, the wrestling world immediately began to salivate at the idea of Miz vs. Bryan finally manifesting. WWE didn’t make us wait long as they gave us that match at SummerSlam, but it didn’t feel quite right. WWE repeated the story at Hell in a Cell and Super Show-Down, but it felt like there was little meat left on that bone. However, with Bryan now a heel and Miz looking to be a babyface, their dynamic has literally been flipped upside down.

So weird having a complete heel Daniel Bryan vs Miz as a face who is so over right now 😂 #SDLive pic.twitter.com/dQsMuz4tLU — Kim (@kimberlasskick) November 21, 2018

While many fans questioned Bryan’s turn, it was a move he himself reportedly advocated. We were elated to know he could come back, but the idea of him riding that goodwill right into another Yes Movement may have been naive. Bryan may once again rise to the top of the company as a good guy, but this darker chapter may be what we all needed.

There is no reason to think that The Miz cannot be a great good guy in WWE. As someone who appears to be keenly aware of how to manipulate a crowd, The Miz has reached a point in his career where he is capable of anything. We may not have ever ordered it, but The Miz playing hero may be what we all needed.