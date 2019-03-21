The Miz Discusses Ronda Rousey’s Anti-WWE Character

Since turning heel a few weeks ago, Ronda Rousey’s character is on a mission to exploit WWE as a fake sport. Her new character has drawn plenty of attention, most of it negative, but The Miz thinks she’s doing just fine.

In a street interview with TMZ, Miz was asked if Rousey’s new attitude is harmful to WWE and their Superstars. But The Miz knows that even with Rousey running down all that wrestling stand for, it makes for good theater.

“I think Ronda Rousey marches by the beat of her own drum,” Miz said. “She always has and she’s a person that likes to stir it up, make people talk, make people listen, and she’s doing just that. It seems to me like she’s headed to the main event of WrestleMania, and we’ll see if Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair can do some damage there as well. So, we’ll see what happens, I honestly don’t know. But right now she’s making noise, she’s making headlines and you’re talking about her, so everything’s working about it. Everything’s working, right?”

It’s hard to argue Miz’s point as Rousey has the WWE Universe listening. Since starting last January, WWE has packaged Rousey as the happy-to-be-here hero. However, even though she’s been objectively impressive, a chunk of the WWE Universe remained skeptical of her presence. But by turning heel, Rousey has leaned into her perception and is now an unapologetic adversary to all things WWE.

“It’s WrestleMania season, you do whatever you have to do to get people watching, and right now she’s doing exactly that,” Miz said. “You’re paying attention, everyone’s paying attention and that’s what it’s all about.”

At this moment it looks like Rousey will main event WrestleMania 35 with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. While Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar may threaten that, the women have been leading WWE since SummerSlam. Now that it’s a triple threat match, WWE simply does not have a bigger bout for April 7.

There’s been no shortage of speculation indicating that Rousey will take a break after WrestleMania. She’s publicly slammed the insinuation, but also acknowledged that she and WE have an agreement where she leaves the company. Amid that rumor storm, TMZ confirmed she’s under WWE contract until 2021.

She’ll enter WrestleMania as Raw Women’s Champion, but both Lynch and Flair seem more likely to leave New York with the title.