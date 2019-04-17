The Rock Celebrates Being on the Cover of Time Magazine

Time Magazine has released their yearly “Time 100” list, which consists of the top 100 most influential people of 2019. The list is compromised of pioneers, artists, leaders, icons, and titans, and one of the 17 artists to make the cut is Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock. The superstar is accompanied by some big names, including Game of Throne‘s Emilia Clarke and Avengers: Endgame‘s Brie Larson. Johnson took to Instagram to celebrate making the list and being on one of the legendary magazine’s covers.

“I’m boundlessly humbled and honored to grace the cover of @TIME. I’ve been quite the lucky man over the decades to have such a successful career, but it’s only due to the deep connection I have with the fans, the audience – the people. To have success at something is one thing, but to have global positive influence on people’s lives is the greatest and most powerful strength one could ever have. Thank you TIME Magazine for this exceptional honor. And most importantly, thank you to my one and only boss – the people. Our connection will always remind me that it’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice. Cheers,” Johnson wrote.

Wonder Woman actor, Gal Gadot, wrote about Johnson for the magazine piece. The two have appeared together in Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, and will both be in upcoming film, Red Notice, which his hitting theaters at the end of 2020.

“There is no one in Hollywood quite like Dwayne Johnson, and certainly very few who are as busy,” Gadot writes. “If you have had the pleasure to work with him, as I have on the Fast and Furious films, you know that he is full of heart and creates an environment on set filled with warmth and positivity.”

Gadot adds, “Dwayne is someone who believes the sky is the limit and will go above and beyond to make sure he gives 100% every single day, whether he is at the gym, working with his charity (the Dwayne Johnson Rock Foundation), being with his family and friends, or working on a new project. He is the true embodiment of the idea that people may forget what you said, people may forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel. Dwayne always makes sure people feel their best when he is around.”

Check out the full “Time 100” list here.

You can catch The Rock on the big screen next in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Currently, the actor is in production for the upcoming Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel, and can be seen next year in Disney’s Jungle Cruise alongside Emily Blunt.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw hits theaters on August 2nd.

