The Rock Celebrates ‘Fighting with My Family’s Rotten Tomatoes Score

Fighting with My Family hits theaters this week, and the current critics score on Rotten Tomatoes is extremely promising.

The film’s producer, Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock, took to Instagram today to celebrate the high score and share some of the film’s journey.

“Cool to see our #FightingWithMyFamily critics’ reviews tick up into the 90’s. I watched a gritty documentary back in 2012 about @realpaigewwe and immediately identified with her crazy, loving wrestling family, because they reminded me of my own crazy wrestling family. I thought this this documentary would make a crowd pleasing movie one day – years later, here we are. I’m very happy for our hard working, brilliant cast and filmmakers. You guys earned every cheer that comes your way on this one,” he wrote.

As you can see, them movie currently has a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, earning 27 fresh ratings out of its current 30 reviews. There’s always a chance the score could change once the movie is officially released, but the early buzz is enough to get both wrestling and film fans excited.

The movie is based on the 2012 documentary, The Wrestlers: Fighting with My Family, and was written and directed by Stephen Merchant. The biopic tells the story of pro wrestler, Paige, her wrestling family, and her journey to the WWE. The movie stars Florence Pugh, Jack Lowden, Lena Headey, Nick Frost, Vince Vaughn, and features Johnson as himself.

The film may be getting early buzz, but getting it released was a bit of a struggle. Johnson spoke to The Hollywood Reporter last week about the difficulties of selling the film.

“We wanted a studio to buy into it, and no one did,” he said. “We got passed on everywhere. It was a small British comedy about a crazy wrestling family that wasn’t famous.”

This is how the film ended up being independently distributed by Seven Bucks Productions, the company owned and founded by Johnson and Dany Garcia.



“Wrestling is the conduit for Paige’s journey. And that has a certain stigma,” Garcia added.

In addition to his involvement in the new wresting film, Johnson just wrapped filming Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and will soon begin production on the untitled Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel.

Fighting with My Family will be released in theaters on February 14.