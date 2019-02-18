The Rock FaceTimed into a Screening of ‘Fighting with My Family’

Fighting with My Family hit theaters this week and the film’s producer, Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock, made an unexpected appearance at a recent screening.

In his latest Instagram post, Johnson revealed that he FaceTimed into the screening, which was a pleasant surprise for the audience.

“A lil’ DJ FaceTime surprise for the audience who just watched #FightingWithMyFamily!! Big love to my star @realpaigewwe & her family as well as my producing partner @kevin.misher for FaceTiming me and holding the phone. And most importantly, HUGE LOVE to the audience for their support and especially, the lovely and excited woman who screamed, “I LOVE YOU SO MUCH”…. Thank you,” he wrote. “And secretly, I think we can all recognize who’s voice that was…. I love you too, Meryl Streep. I love you too,” he joked.

Attached is a video of the FaceTime, which shows Johnson asking if the audience loved the movie. The crowd goes wild with approval, which is no surprise considering the film currently has a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“I love you so much!,” someone shouted from the audience.

“She’s crying!,” someone else shouted back.

“This might be the first time ever someone is crying on FaceTime,” Johnson joked.

The actor went on to thank the audience for their support and WWE wrestler, Paige, for the opportunity to share her story.

“Thank you guys so so much for supporting our movie,” he told the audience.

“I could not be more proud of her,” he added of Paige.

Johnson called her family a “crazy wrestling family” and said that they remind him of his own, which is why he wanted to make the film.

“I love you guys so much!,” he concluded.

Fighting with my Family is based on the 2012 documentary, The Wrestlers: Fighting with My Family, and was written and directed by Stephen Merchant. The biopic tells the story of pro wrestler, Paige, her wrestling family, and her journey to the WWE. The movie stars Florence Pugh, Jack Lowden, Lena Headey, Nick Frost, Vince Vaughn, and features Johnson as himself.

In addition to his involvement in the new wresting film, Johnson just wrapped filming Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and will soon begin production on the untitled Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel.

Fighting with My Family is now playing in theaters.