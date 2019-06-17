Fans Want The Rock to Be The Voice of Their Smart Speakers

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is known for his iconic charisma and delivery both in the wrestling ring and on the big screen. And according to a new survey by Adobe, fans also want him to be the voice of their smart speakers.

A new survey published in the Adobe Analytics June 2019 Voice Report showed that of the people polled, nearly a third wanted celebrities to be the voice to their speaker devices (think Amazon Echo or Google Home). Of those potential celebrities, Johnson won the poll with a whopping 47 percent of the vote, beating out other major Hollywood stars like Will Smith, Arnold Schwarzenegger, George Clooney and Oprah Winfrey.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Back in April Google introduced a new feature in its Google Home devices that allows it to use the voice of music icon John Legend. So if Johnson decided to lend his voice to a smart speaker device, he’d be in good company.

Johnson is booked to appear at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday night to receive this year’s Generation Award, which honors actors who have turned themselves into household names in the entertainment industry with their various performances.

“Johnson is an icon on both film and TV who has become one of the most beloved actors of our generation,” Amy Doyle, General Manager, MTV, VH1, CMT and Logo said in a press release. “Throughout his career, Johnson has proven to be the ultimate badass – an action star with a flair for comedy, one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time and a true family man. He continues to captivate his audience worldwide and we are thrilled to celebrate him with the Generation Award.”

In 2018 alone Johnson starred in Rampage, Skyscraper and the HBO series Ballers while also producing the wrestling family comedy Fighting With My Family. Some of his upcoming projects include the upcoming Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, a sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jungle Cruise, Red Notice, The King and San Andreas 2.

On the subject of Hobbs & Shaw, MTV asked Johnson on Monday about the rumor that Keanu Reeves might appear in the upcoming film.

“I love Keanu,” Johnson said. “You know Keanu, obviously he’s having this just awesome time in his career. We talked about it, we talked, ‘Hey dude, just somewhere down the line, let’s do something for sure.’ But as if now, in Hobbs & Shaw, not Keanu.”