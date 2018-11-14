The Rock Releases First Trailer For Paige Biopic Movie

The Rock may or may not ever wrestle in a WWE ring again, but he’s on a mission to spread the goodness of professional wrestling. On Wednesday, he released the first trailer to Fighting With My Family, a movie based WWE Superstar Paige’s journey in the sport.

The movie hits theaters in February of 2019, but this is our first extended look at what the Rock’s been cooking.

“In 2012 I watched a documentary about a young, unknown British female pro wrestler & her wonderfully crazy family. I loved it!

It was a story that my @SevenBucksProd had to tell. That girl @RealPaigeWWE would go on to help redefine @WWE women’s wrestling. #FightingWithMyFamily,” he wrote.

