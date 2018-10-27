Did WWE Just Invite The Rock to SmackDown 1000?

Considering SmackDown was built for him, it would be weird if The Rock didn’t at least appear at SmackDown 1000 next week. And to make sure he knows he’s invited, WWE tagged him in a promotion for October 16 show.

With names like Rey Mysterio, Ric Flair, and Bautista already booked for SmackDown’s big night, it doesn’t seem too crazy to think The Rock Will be there, too. While rumors have that being the case, we likely won’t know Rocky is there until he actually shows up on camera. Regardless, WWE sent him a little reminder.

Videos by ComicBook.com

SmackDown 1000 isn’t the only WWE rumor Rocky has been attached to. In recent weeks reports have surfaced indicating The 46-year old is the betting favorite to win the 2019 Royal Rumble. Even more, some believe he’s destined to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 35. while both of those seem like longshots, a cameo at SmackDown 1000 would feed both of those rumors.

The whispers aren’t exactly random either, The Rock froze the wrestling world earlier this summer when he publicly declared that there are more WWE matches in his future.

“I can’t wait to get back into the WWE ring. Everybody always asks me, ‘what’s it like being in a WWE ring?’ I always tell them there’s nothing like it. There’s a certain live crowd acumen, there’s great connective tissue that’s second to none. That was, and will always be the best part of my job, whether I’m actually wrestling a match, or just giving a promo. That connection with the audience, there’s nothing like it,” he said during a Skyscraper red carpet interview.

UPDATE

The Rock never showed at SmackDown 1000, not even for a remote cameo. Within SmackDown 1000’s first few minutes it becomes clear that SmakcDown 1000 would not have the pageantry of Raw 25. For the most part, the celebratory edition felt like a normal SmackDown rather than something truly novel. But given the last decade of the Blue Brand, a flat episode of a major show is par for the course.

So with SmackDown 1000 having no intention of being a massive show, it’s not surprising Rocky didn’t make it. However, his name has been attached to far too many WWE rumors this for him to no participate in something in 2019. The Hollywood megastar has been adamant about maintaining his WWE roots and we’re likely to get a final chapter when he and WWE’s schedules align.