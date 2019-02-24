Watch: Dwayne Johnson Surprises Audience At Atlanta Movie Theatre

WWE RAW emanates from Atlanta, Georgia tomorrow night, and one of WWE’s biggest stars of all time was in the city on Saturday night to surprise some movie-goers.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was in town to surprise a theatre full of people in attendance at the new film Fighting With My Family, the true story of WWE’s Paige which was produced by Johnson.

Johnson initially posted a video to his Instagram page confirming he was in Atlanta after word had gotten out. He noted that he would be going to Regal Cinemas Atlantic Station 18 to surprise the people in attendance for the Fighting With My Family screening.

Later, a video of his surprise appearance at the movie was posted. It features a small selection of him appearing in front of the movie audience, as well as some question and answer with members of the media. Johnson’s mother is also present.

With Johnson in Atlanta just two days ahead of RAW taking place in the city, many have been speculating that he could be making another surprise appearance at that show. RAW is set to feature a birthday party for Ric Flair, who turns 70 on Monday night.