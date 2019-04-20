Details Revealed for ‘The Shield’s Final Chapter’ on the WWE Network This Sunday

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose are set to wrestle their final tag team match (at least for a while) as The Shield this Sunday night in Moline, Illinois.

Luckily for fans, WWE will televise the match as part of a special WWE Network live special. However, details outside of that television announcement that was made early last week have been sparse.

WWE issued a press release on Friday with more details on The Shield’s Final Chapter, which is the WWE Network’s official title for the event.

WATCH THE SHIELD’S FINAL CHAPTER THIS SUNDAY ON WWE NETWORK In what will be the groundbreaking faction’s FINAL match together, Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns & Universal Champion Seth Rollins will team up for a special event, The Shield’s Final Chapter, streaming LIVE this Sunday, April 21, at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT on WWE Network. Don’t miss the legendary trio’s final ride together in WWE. The Shield will face the team of Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin. Also, Finn Bálor will be in action to defend the Intercontinental Championship. If you are not yet a subscriber, go to WWENetwork.com and start your one-month free trial today.

The press release confirms that more than just The Shield match will be televised, noting the fact that WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor will have a match on the show. However, the event will have already been going for approximately 90 minutes by the time the WWE Network begins broadcasting, so the majority of the event will remain untelevised.