The Undertaker Will Return to WWE RAW Next Week

The Dead Man is coming back to WWE RAW.

WWE announced during Tuesday night’s SmackDown broadcast that The Undertaker will appear on Monday Night RAW next week. The appearance will be to hype up the match that he has against Bill Goldberg at next Friday’s WWE Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia.

The match between The Undertaker and Goldberg will be the first time the two stars from the 1990s have ever wrestled against each other in a singles match. WWE is promoting it as a dream match of sorts, and the match continues the theme of these big money Saudi Arabia shows featuring stars from the past brought back for a big time payday (see: Michaels, Shawn).

The full card for WWE Super ShowDown (so far) is as follows: