The Undertaker Announced For Non-WWE Appearance, Prices Will Blow You Away

The Undertaker has just been announced for a big non-WWE appearance in Europe.

Comic Con Scotland announced that The Undertaker will appear at the convention on Sunday, October 13th. It takes place at the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburg, Scotland.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you live nearby and want to see the man up close, be ready to dip into your savings account. The costs for an autograph, picture, or VIP experience all weekend have been revealed and will blow you away.

For £510.00 (about $620 U.S.), you can get the VIP experience that includes a 30 minute meet and greet, autograph, professional photo, personal selfie opportunity, and entry into the convention all weekend long.

If all that is more than someone wants, they can pay £103.00 ($125 U.S.) for an autograph or £153.00 ($185 U.S.) for an individual photo. On top of that, you would also need to pay for a ticket to get into the convention which goes for £35.20 ($42.77 U.S.) for the entire weekend or £16.50-£22.00 ($20-$26.73 U.S.) for adults on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the convention spoke to The Scottish Sun about The Undertaker’s appearance.

“He is looking forward to greeting as many followers as possible,” the spokesperson said. At these prices, who can blame him?

.@monopolyevents1 EXCLUSIVE GUEST ANNOUNCEMENT – @undertaker The Deadman cometh! Mark your calendars for @ComConScotland on Sunday October 13th where you can meet The Phenom! Limited & exclusive VIP meet & greet tickets, as well as autos & photos #wwe https://t.co/Tv51Ht9tyd pic.twitter.com/OtVzATjRp9 — Comic Con Scotland (@ComConScotland) August 16, 2019

The prices are very much in line with an appearance that The Undertaker made for Inside The Ropes earlier this year in the U.K. Dave Meltzer reported in February on Wrestling Observer Radio that The Undertaker was charging around $60,000 for a three hour, non-WWE appearance.

The Undertaker recently signed a new WWE contract that is reported to be essentially a lifetime deal. He wrestled last month at Extreme Rules in a tag team match alongside Roman Reigns against Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon.