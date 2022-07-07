Three Title Matches For ROH Death Before Dishonor Announced On AEW Dynamite

The new era of Ring of Honor continues later this month. Following ROH's first show under Tony Khan's ownership, ROH Supercard of Honor in April, the promotion returns to pay-per-view on July 23 with the 19th installment of ROH Death Before Dishonor. Tonight on AEW Dynamite, three title matches were announced for the upcoming show. Samoa Joe will put his ROH Television Championship on the line against Jay Lethal, while the Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta defends his ROH Pure Title against the Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia. Later in the show, ROH Tag Team Champions FTR laid out a rematch challenge to the Briscoes. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler dethroned Jay and Mark Briscoe at Supercard of Honor.

2 matches announced for ROH Death Before Dishonor so far:



-- Samoa Joe vs Jay Lethal for the ROH TV Championship

Ring of Honor last presented Death Before Dishonor in September 2021, which was main-evented by then-ROH Champion Bandido, who successfully defended his title in a four-way bout against EC3, Brody King, and Demonic Flamita. Two new champions were crowned on that card, as Josh Woods defeated Jonathan Gresham for the ROH Pure Title and Rok-C (WWE NXT 2.0's Roxanne Perez) became the inaugural ROH Women's Champion. Woods would hold his Pure Title until April's Supercard of Honor, where he would lose it to current champion Wheeler Yuta.

At the moment, ROH is solely running sporadic pay-per-view events, but there are big plans in the pipeline for the long-running promotion. This past May, AEW President and ROH Owner Tony Khan teased plans for a future ROH weekly series.

"I would love to get Ring of Honor weekly TV series, or streaming series, wherever it ends up going, very soon," Khan said. "And it's something I'm working on, and I think it would be awesome for the fans, in addition to the great shows they get from AEW. There are a lot of Ring of Honor fans around the world that can't wait until the TV comes back. And I am hopeful we'll have Ring of Honor TV and continue the great calendar of Ring of Honor PPV events. Supercard of Honor was a big success for us, and I'd like to bring Ring of Honor back to PPV as well and follow up on it. I don't know when the TV will start back up on a weekly basis, but that is my goal, to get it going again. It's something I'm working on."

ROH Death Before Dishonor takes place on July 23.