TNA Announces Jordynne Grace Open Challenge: Will Another WWE Star Cross Over?

TNA has announced that the Knockouts World Champion will be at this weekend's television tapings in Philadelphia where she will once again set out an open challenge for anyone in the TNA locker room -- or perhaps a different one -- to face her. Grace responded to the post on X, writing, "send me someone better than me." Since winning the championship at Hard To Kill in January from Trinity, she has already defeated several members of her own locker room as well as an up and coming NXT star.

With WWE and TNA now on good terms, it appears like a lot of these dream matches may soon become a reality, especially as megastar Joe Hendry just walked through the door himself. WWE seems extremely high on Grace as it is, and although she's still under contract with TNA, they have made moves to sign her in the past.

Send me someone better than me. https://t.co/3UjkQujrX9 — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) June 27, 2024

Will a WWE Star Cross the Prohibited Portal for Jordynne Grace?

(Photo: WWE)

There are several women vying for a shot at the title to become the women's champion, including Ash By Elegance who will likely be her next TNA challenger, but she isn't the only one. Many big stars in WWE have claimed that they want to get their hands on Grace in the ring, including WWE veteran Natalya who consistently trades shots back and forth with Grace online. She has been adamant that Natalya doesn't get the flowers that she deserves, and likely won't until she's fully retired, but she would love to see her in the Hall of Fame while she's still wrestling.

In April Grace told Sports Illustrated, "I'm still waiting for Natalya to come over. That's one of my dream matches. She's someone I watched growing up, and she's never really been outside of WWE for the past two decades. She's a pioneer, and I want to wrestle her in TNA." Natalya has made it clear that she would "jump" at the opportunity to face Grace, so it seems like it may only be a matter of time before the two sides link up.

The clock may be running because Natalya is in her contract year and as some internet sleuths have pointed out, she has deleted any mention of WWE in her X (formerly Twitter) bio. It is still on her Instagram account, however. NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez, who has never stepped foot in a TNA/IMPACT ring prior to her WWE signing, has also made it clear she'd like another shot at Grace in her home promotion. Additionally, a former WWE Women's Champion recently revealed that she has sent a feeler text to TNA management so perhaps she may be the surprise challenger.

Stay tuned to Comicbook for updates on Jordynne Grace, TNA, WWE, and Natalya.