TNA Announces Date and Location for Rebellion Pay-Per-View

TNA will host its next pay-per-view under the TNA banner, TNA Rebellion, live from Las Vegas on April 20. Not only will they host their spring pay-per-view in Sin City, the action will continue through April 21 for another night of Total Nonstop Action. Both shows will take place at The Palms.

Confirmed for the pay-per-view so far are two-time TNA World Champion Moose and three-time Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace. Both champions defeated Alex Shelley and Trinity at Hard To Kill in January to reclaim gold. Grace recently represented the company at WWE’s annual Royal Rumble PLE where she entered in at No. 5 and although she didn’t get any eliminations, she tore down the house as one of the most memorable parts of the show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also confirmed to attend Rebellion weekend are Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz of the Rascalz, TNA World Tag Team Champions Ace Austin and Chris Bey, Alex Shelley and the X-Division Champion Chris Sabin. TNA will also bring back the ever popular TNAutograph Fest where fans can meet their favorite TNA stars by obtaining photo ops and autographs. The official schedule will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets for both Rebellion weekend shows will go on sale Saturday, February 17 at 10 a.m. PST on ticketmaster.com.

The last time TNA took over The Palms was in January for the Hard To Kill pay-per-view. It was the first show under the TNA rebrand and it definitely made a statement. Former WWE Superstars who were released last September due to the WWE-UFC merger Nic Nemeth (WWE’s Dolph Ziggler) and Ash By Elegance (WWE’s Dana Brooke) both made shocking appearances. It was later revealed that both stars had signed with the promotion, two of the company’s biggest signings since the signing of former Knockouts World Champion Trinity.

The news of the pay-per-view follows the sudden and shocking news of Scott D’Amore being terminated from his contract and role as TNA President yesterday afternoon. Reports released earlier today stated that D’Amore allegedly offered a substantial amount of money to buy the company but they ultimately turned it down. D’Amore was replaced by Anthony Cicione.

Stay tuned to Comicbook.com for updates on TNA and TNA Rebellion.