TNA's Jordynne Grace Wins WWE NXT Debut and Confronts Roxanne Perez

WWE NXT had a major surprise up their sleeve last week when it was revealed that TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace would be challenging NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez at NXT Battleground. That wasn't the only surprise regarding Grace though, as in that same episode it was revealed Grace would be competing in a match against Stevie Turner the following week. The time for that match has arrived, and Grace was ready to go right from the jump. Turner showed up as well though, and the two exchanged offense for a bit early on. Grace was able to take the win by match's end though, and that was followed by a skirmish between Grace and Perez.

Grace and Turner locked up and exchanged moves and Turner got a hard slap in but Grace shook it off. Grace then held off a move and evaded Turner twice before getting a hard strike of her own on Turner in the face. Turner tried to use speed to evade Grace but Grace slammed her down. Turner got back on track by slamming Grace against the turnbuckle and then hitting a necbreaker into a cover, but Grace quickly kicked out.

Turner went for a hold but Grace impressively went from the mat to her feet and had Turner on her shoulders the whole time. Grace delivered a combo of moves and then slammed Turner down before hitting a vicious back blow. Grace threw Turner into the turnbuckle and then hit a big slam down on Turner into a splash from the top rope.

Grace set Turner up for the Juggernaut Driver and hit it, getting the win as she stared down Perez, who was watching at the commentary desk. After the match, Perez ran in and the two stars got in each other's faces. Perez shoved Grace and then Grace shoved Perez, knocking her down.

Grace went for the Driver again but Perez was able to get away and run out of the ring, grabbing her Championship as she made it to the floor. Grace then held up the Knockouts Championship up and said she was going to bring both home to TNA as the segment came to a close. You can find the current card for NXT Battleground below.

NXT Battleground Updated Card:

NXT Battleground Host: Sexyy Red

NXT Women's Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (C) vs. Jordynne Grace (C)

NXT North American Championship Triple Threat Match: Oba Femi (C) vs Wes Lee vs Joe Coffey

NXT Women's North American Championship Ladder Match: Sol Ruca vs Lash Legend vs Fallon Henley vs Jaida Parker vs Michin vs Kelani Jordan

NXT Tag Team Championships Match: Axiom and Nathan Frazer (C) vs. The Good Brothers

NXT Underground Match: Lola Vice vs Shayna Baszler

NXT Battleground takes place at the UFC Apex on June 9th.

