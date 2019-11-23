Tommaso Ciampa Comments on Surprise Partner for NXT TakeOver War Games

We’re in for a surprise at tonight’s NXT TakeOver War Games event in Chicago, and Tommaso Ciampa took to Twitter on Saturday morning to hype up that person’s awaiting appearance.

The men’s War Games match pits the Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish, and Roderick Strong) against Ciampa, Dominik Dijakovic, Keith Lee, and the mystery partner. The man’s identity has successfully been kept a secret and reports have indicated that it’s expected that the person that WWE has planned for the spot will generate a large response from the crowd in attendance.

Ciampa posted the following on Twitter.

We spoke to a potential 4th… No promises were made. If he decides to show up, he’s in. If he doesn’t, nothing changes. Tonight… WE GO TO WAR 🖤💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/wnC7vh1Ynk — BLACKHEART (@NXTCiampa) November 23, 2019

The “if he decides to show up, he’s in” line plays into the idea that the mystery partner is not expected to be revealed until the very last minute, with the match already underway.

There have been rumors circulating as to who the person might be, so stop reading right now if you want to avoid any potential spoilers.

Still here? Alright.

The biggest and perhaps most likely name that’s out there being rumored is John Morrison. Mike Johnson of PWInsider wrote that WWE “has had John Morrison waiting to debut.” This could be a great spot to bring back the former Intercontinental Champion. The spot was originally Matt Riddle’s, but he was taken out of the match in order to wrestle Finn Balor following Johnny Gargano’s injury.

Another possible name being thrown about is Sheamus, who is in town this weekend for Survivor Series and TakeOver. Sheamus made an appearance for Cricket Wireless earlier today with Sasha Banks and The Miz. However, given the violent nature of a War Games match, you’d have to wonder if that would be the scenario Sheamus would be brought back into considering he hasn’t wrestled for over seven months following injuries. We’re betting on “no.”

Who do you think will be the surprise fourth member of Tommaso Ciampa’s team tonight at NXT TakeOver War Games? Let us know in the comments section below and follow me on Twitter @ryandroste for all the latest on WWE and NXT!