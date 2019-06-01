Tommaso Ciampa Returning to Television Tonight at NXT TakeOver 25

Former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa is set to make his return to television tonight as part of the NXT TakeOver 25 pre-show.

Ciampa was NXT Champion when he was forced to relinquish the title in March due to injury. He had neck surgery and is expected to be out of action for close to one year.

With the title vacant, Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole had a Best 2 out of 3 Falls Match at NXT TakeOver New York during WrestleMania 35 weekend to crown a new champion. The two will do battle once again tonight at NXT TakeOver 25, this time with Gargano the reigning champion.

Following Gargano’s championship victory at TakeOver New York, Ciampa appeared on the stage as the show closed and celebrated with his former tag team partner. He has not been seen since.

Below is WWE’s full announcement:

Before tonight’s NXT TakeOver: XXV, tune in to WWE Network at 6:30 ET/3:30 PT to watch the TakeOver Pre-Show, featuring former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa! Tonight will mark Ciampa’s first appearance on WWE Network since he joined former #DIY teammate Johnny Gargano in celebration after Gargano’s NXT Title triumph at TakeOver: New York. Ciampa relinquished the NXT Championship in March due to a neck injury and has been out of action ever since. Additionally, tonight’s Pre-Show will feature expert analysis from panelists Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and Pat McAfee, as well as backstage interviews with NXT Superstars in the final minutes before TakeOver: XXV. The TakeOver Pre-Show will be available to watch on WWE Network, as well as WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Then, be sure to stay tuned for the blockbuster night of action itself when NXT TakeOver: XXV streams live at 7 ET/4 PT, exclusively on the award-winning WWE Network.

ComicBook will have full coverage of NXT TakeOver 25 this evening as it airs. You can check out our full preview for the show at this link.