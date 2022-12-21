Tony Khan Confirms Recent AEW Rumor

Since its inception in May 2019, All Elite Wrestling has presented itself relatively the same. The stage features two entrance tunnels, one for the babyfaces and one for the heels, while the centerpiece is a large, chandelier-esque LED board. The commentary booth is placed on the far left of the stage while the timekeeper, ring announcer, and medical personnel are seated at ringside. When it comes to the on-screen presentation, AEW Dynamite has utilized multi-colored dust splatters for its aesthetic while AEW Rampage has been jolted with orange electricity.

As AEW approaches a contract year with Warner Brothers Discovery, some of those aesthetics are getting a facelift. Speaking to Scott Fishman of TV Insider, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that a "new look" is in store for AEW come 2023.

"I don't want to let the cat out of the bag necessarily, especially so close to the big day. But at the start of 2023, we're going to open the year on Wednesday, January 4 with the first Dynamite in Seattle, marking a full year of Dynamite on TBS. We'll definitely have a new look, to say the least," Khan said. "I'm excited about it. I think it's a nice thing to present to the fans."

AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage changes have been reported on for weeks, but this is the first the first time Khan has addressed them whatsoever. He explained that he's stayed quiet on what's to come because he wants to avoid setting unrealistic expectations.

"I've found more so than ever, the more you talk about these things, when you build them up, you don't want to create expectations that are impossible," Khan continued. "I will say the set will be beautiful though. The look of Rampage will also be different. This will affect the way people view AEW on Wednesdays and Fridays in terms of presentation with the set and the show with the same great action."

These changes come alongside the hiring of former WWE Vice President of Global TV Production Michael Mansury, who was often championed as the heir to WWE Executive Producer Kevin Dunn. Mansury inked a deal with AEW to become the company's Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer earlier this month.

"Mike just started with us and is a huge acquisition for AEW. He has so much knowledge in TV production," Khan said of his new hire. "To have him join us as a co-executive producer and senior production executive is really great for us. It's so important to have someone with his experience. Right now he is evaluating things in terms of presentation. I'm excited about what he will add to AEW."

AEW Dynamite returns tonight at 8 PM ET on TBS.