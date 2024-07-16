Tony Khan on AEW Running Stadium Show in America: “Not Something Anytime in the Immediate Future” (Exclusive)

All Elite Wrestling achieved the impossible last summer. In April 2023, AEW President Tony Khan and AEW announcer Nigel McGuinness announced that AEW would resurrect ALL IN, the spiritual “pilot episode” of AEW as a wrestling product, for a United Kingdom pay-per-view that August. Just as ALL IN (2018) took a big gamble of running a 10,000-seat arena, AEW ALL IN: London literally went “all in” by running London’s Wembley Stadium. AEW ALL IN: London brought in a capacity crowd of 81,035, the largest paid crowd for a wrestling event in history. This success led Khan to book Wembley for August 2024 as well, as an AEW ALL IN: London sequel was announced as the inaugural event was going off the air.

As of this writing, AEW ALL IN: London 2025 has not yet been announced. There has been speculation that this could be because the next edition of the show will venture outside of Wembley Stadium, and a recent report indicated that AEW has already eyed stadiums in Texas for a future show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tony Khan Responds to AEW Stadium Show in Texas Report

AEW’s future in the lone star state remains uncertain.

Speaking to ComicBook ahead of AEW Dynamite 250 on TBS, AEW President Tony Khan responded to the report that AEW was eyeing Texas for a future stadium show.

“It’s not something that we would be looking to do anytime here in the immediate future,” Khan said. “But it is an exciting idea and something I think that we absolutely could do and something that would be very interesting.”

While AEW hosting a pay-per-view in a Texas stadium may not be imminent, Khan did express heavy intrigue in the possibility.

“I can’t comment on the accuracy of such reports or the immediate future, but we’ve had great shows over the years in Texas,” Khan continued. “We’ve never done an AEW pay-per-view in Texas. We’ve done a lot of Ring of Honor pay-per-views there. A lot of AEW’s biggest TV episodes have been in Texas, but the one thing we’ve never brought is an AEW pay-per-view, and Lord knows there’s a lot of demand for it. I think that would be a fascinating thing for us to try.”

For the time being, Khan is focusing AEW’s resources on making AEW ALL IN: London the best stadium show it can be come August 25th.

“We are very focused, speaking of the biggest stadium shows, on AEW ALL IN: London at Wembley Stadium,” Khan concluded.

AEW Dynamite airs its 250th episode this Wednesday, July 17th at 8 PM ET on TBS.