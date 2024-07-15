AEW Eyeing Texas for Major Event in 2025: Report

Texas has long been a hotspot for professional wrestling over the last few decades. Fightful Select is reporting that AEW is reportedly in the process of inking a deal with Dallas, Texas, to bring a major event to the city in 2025. According to sources with knowledge of the situation, there are teases that it could be a stadium show on par with AEW’s “biggest event.” If the deal is completed, an announcement is expected by the end of the year. AEW is currently set to have a mini tour of shows in the Arlington area with several Collision tapings and Ring of Honor’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

AEW fans in Texas have been clamoring for a major pay-per-view event since the company was founded in 2019, but they’ve never pulled the trigger on one. In 2022 AEW hosted the Winter Is Coming television special in Garland and at the time he said he’d love to make it a tradition to commit to running the show in Texas. Thus far that has been the case, last year Winter Is Coming took place in both Arlington and Garland.

If the “major event” that the report is indicating is AEW All In, that would be a massive test for AEW as they’ve never run a show in a stadium that big in the United States. The AT&T Stadium is roughly on par with Wembley Stadium which they packed with roughly 80,000 fans last summer. In 2022 WWE held WrestleMania 38 in the venue with a count of 65,719 on night one and 65,653 the second.

AEW’s next major show is AEW All In which is returning to London for a second year. Just a few weeks out, the main event was just set in stone — Swerve Strickland will defend the AEW World Championship against 2024 Men’s Owen Hart Cup Winner Bryan Danielson. Additionally, the 2024 Women’s Owen Hart Cup Winner Mariah May will go head to head with her former mentor “Timeless” Toni Storm for the Women’s World Championship. Just under 41,000 tickets have been sold according to WrestleTix’s latest update, with an official set up of 51,314.

It’s hard to imagine Will Ospreay not being on the card again this year given he’s from England and is the current International Champion, but it makes for an interesting case regarding his opponent. WWE recently parted ways with a former champion that has a lot of history with Ospreay, so if they are saving his debut for a big moment, that feels like as big of one as any.

