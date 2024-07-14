Tony Khan Discusses Possibility of AEW Hosting an Event at Historic Venue

Since AEW was founded in 2019, they’ve explored wrestling in some unique venues around the world. Daily’s Place in Jacksonville became home for the company during its early days before they started traveling around to different cities. Last year they produced their most ambitious show yet, seating roughly 80,000 people in Wembley Stadium in London, England for AEW All In. Additionally, AEW runs Arthur Ashe Stadium at some point in the fall, which has become a staple venue for the promotion. AEW President Tony Khan has thought about the company running another historic venue which has held some of the greatest wrestling matches packed into one tiny room — the Hammerstein Ballroom.

Khan was asked in an interview about possibly running the venue at some point in the future to which he noted it was a great idea and for the right event he could see it selling out very quickly. “Yes, I think that’s a very interesting idea,” Khan told SportsGrid. “You know what’s interesting, I’ve never been to the Hammerstein Ballroom, I’d really like to go, I’d love to do it. I’ve seen great shows there, I think it’s a great venue, I’ve never been but we also have these amazing relationships around New York, so it’s about right-sizing.

I mean, for the right even on the right night it could make a lot of sense, and I’d imagine it would sell out very, very quickly, because it’s not the biggest room, but it is a fascinating setup. It’s a really cool looking room, it’s got great acoustics and it’s a lot of fun from everything I’ve seen on television” (h/t: wrestling-news.net).

In 2022, Game Changer Wrestling held The Wrld on GCW, a sold-out event that marked the promotions first time running the venue and the first wrestling event held there since 2019. Throughout the early 2000s ECW ran several shows in the building and then Ring of Honor quickly made it one of its staples for over a decade. With Khan now the sole owner of Ring of Honor, it would make sense for him to eventually have a show there again but that won’t be happening anytime soon. ROH is gearing up for some shows in Arlington, Texas, including ROH Death Before Dishonor.

