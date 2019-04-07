Torrie Wilson Slams Trolls During Her WWE Hall of Fame Speech

Torrie Wilson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2019 Class on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. During her induction speech Wilson talked about being shy as a young girl, but that she had to develop a confident persona in order to succeed in the wrestling business. Wilson then gave some tips for the people watching in the crowd and along at home about hwo to create their own confident persona, and took a jab at the online critics who said she “didn’t deserve” a Hall of Fame spot for her years as a WWE Diva.

“First thing you’ve got to do is realize that permission is for pansies,” Wilson said. “We don’t need anyone’s permission to eb who we are, and we don’t need permission to be who who want to be. I didn’t ask the guy who said ‘Torrie Wilson doesn’t belong with the WWE Hall of Fame’ if he thought it was okay if I still went anyway. And I didn’t ask the guy that was up there booing me [pointing to the higher seating in the arena] telling me I suck if he deemed me worthy of lacing up my wrestling boots and giving it a try the next night. Because neither would’ve said yes but neither one was the one stepping in this ring.”

While she never held a championship throughout her career, Wilson was able to thrive in the WWE for quite some time after being brought over from the folded WCW in 2001. She managed to stay in the company for seven years before retiring in May 2008, but has continued to make sporadic appearances in recent years.

Other inductees as part of the 2019 Class included the Honky Tonk Man, Harlem Heat, The Hart Foundation, Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake and six members of D-Generation X — Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Billy Gunn, Road Dogg, X-Pac and the deceased Chyna.

WWE’s WrestleMania weekend kicked off with NXT TakeOver: New York on Friday night at the Barclays Center and saw Johnny Gargano become the first Triple Crown Champion in the brand’s history when he beat Adam Cole to become the new NXT Champion.

