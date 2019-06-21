‘Total Bellas’ Renewed By E! For Season Five, Set To Air In 2020

Wrestling fans can expect plenty more of Nikki and Brie Bella on the E! Network heading into next year.

According to a report from Deadline, Total Bellas has been renewed for a fifth season on the channel. The season will air in early 2020, and the report notes that the season will be 10, one hour episodes, which is the same length as seasons three and four of the series.

“Nikki and Brie have never shied away from revealing every aspect of their lives to our viewers,” said Amy Introcaso-Davis, Executive Vice President, Development and Production, E! “They’re strong women who are incredibly relatable and connect deeply with our audience.”

Season five should feature more on Nikki Bella‘s evolving love life following her split with John Cena. Season four featured her living it up as a single woman, and we’re guessing that season five will feature her new romance with her former Dancing With The Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev.

Brie Bella’s focus on the season will likely continue to revolve around balancing her life as a mother while her husband, Daniel Bryan, is on the road with his in-ring return to pro wrestling.

“We’re at a really exciting point in our lives, and can’t wait to take the Bella Army on this journey as we continue to work hard and inspire them to live their dreams,” said Brie Bella.

“We’re looking forward to sharing our triumphs and challenges with our fans this season, and hope they all have as much fun as we’re having along the way,” added Nikki Bella.

If you’re hoping to see the Bella Twins return to the ring, you’re only likely to see one of them do so in the future. Brie Bella wrestled last fall and could do so again in the future. Hover, Nikki Bella recently commented on her in-ring career and why she was forced to retire following a medical evaluation earlier this year.

“For me, I really wanted to go back and fight for the tag titles,” Bella said during an appearance on The Tonight Show this week. “I’ve always had my neck issues and after neck surgery, it hasn’t been okay. I feel like I needed to get a checkup before we went back for the tag titles. The results came back and I herniated the disc above where I had surgery, I have all this inflammation around the metal and then I have a cyst on my brain. So they were like, ‘you’re done, no more.’ So I didn’t get a choice, which sucks.”

Nikki’s last televised match was at WWE Evolution last fall, challenging Ronda Rousey for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship. She followed that up with a few house show matches before officially announcing the end of her in-ring career.