WWE’s Triple H Offers To Save Toys R Us Mascot With NXT Opportunity

Toys “R” Us is unfortunately officially closed, but before he retires Geoffrey might have a chance to step into a WWE ring thanks to Triple H.

As the store wound down, a photo made the rounds of the store’s mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe wearing a hat and sunglasses with a suitcase, apparently on his way to enjoy a nice retirement or at least a vacation. Some fans evidently used that opportunity to place Geoffrey in front of the Perforce Center and inside of it too, where the wrestlers of NXT and Tough Enough have trained.

Triple H got a big kick out of the images and took to social media to tease that maybe fans will see Geoffrey in an NXT ring someday.

“Thanks for recommendation. You know what they say, Geoffrey when one door closes…another one opens! #WeAreNXT WWEPerformanceCenter.com.”

Odds are you won’t see Geoffrey going against Adam Cole or Velveteen Dream anytime soon, but it’s nice to know if he wanted to he at least has options.

Crazily enough Geoffrey’s vacation might not last as long as he expected. A new post from the Toys “R” Us Facebook page is teasing that the brand isn’t quite done yet, a post that reads “Stay tuned here for news and information on the next chapter for Geoffrey and the iconic Toys “R” Us brands. #TRUBeContinued.”

This seems to be linked to recent rumors of a Toys “R” Us reboot in the works, which surfaced from a Bloomberg report.

“…Former Toys “R” Us chief executive officer Jerry Storch has been, “working with multiple investors on a plan to reboot the retailer in the U.S., according to people familiar with the situation, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private.” Storch came to the company when it was in the midst of a debt-laden privatization deal in 2005, and left it in 2013, with $1 billion in revenue (pre-tax). He is said to be bringing back other former executives to help with the revival, and is already reportedly talking to landlords about lease spaces.”

So, it would seem those discussions have progressed far enough for Toys “R” Us to some hope to fans through that initial post. Whether this leads to a relaunched store is anyone’s guess, but the brand as a whole isn’t dead regardless, as the division of Toys “R” Us in Canada is still open for business.