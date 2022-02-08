Triple H and Batista Start Trending After WWE Fans Rediscover Classic Evolution Photo

Triple H and Batista both wound up trending on Twitter this week when a photo of WWE’s Evolution faction was rediscovered and started going viral. The photo shows “The Game” and Ric Flair sitting alongside “The Animal” and Randy Orton at a New York Knicks game in 2004. The faction would begin to splinter later that year when Orton won the World Heavyweight Championship and was promptly betrayed by Triple H. Batista would then leave the group a year later by winning the 2005 Royal Rumble and opting to challenge Hunter for his world title at WrestleMania 21.

Check out some of the best reactions to the throwback photo in the list below! Where does Evolution rank among your all-time favorite factions? Let us know down in the comments!

The Post That Blew Up

https://twitter.com/newdiors/status/1490329196719222790?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

They Go Hard

https://twitter.com/ermsta/status/1490965865038155780?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

From The Nature Boy

https://twitter.com/RicFlairNatrBoy/status/1491056751818338305?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

From The Faction’s Prime

https://twitter.com/tj_mirez/status/1491040687998996481?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Imagine

https://twitter.com/BeyondThe3Count/status/1490856058310381569?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A Very Good Chance

https://twitter.com/Suggie2Necklace/status/1490831700573704196?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Accurate