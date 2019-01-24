Triple H Cleared to Train After Torn Pectoral Surgery

During his Crown Jewel tag match with Shawn Michaels, Triple H suffered an injury that appeared to cancel his WrestleMania plans. But The Game just gave an update that will have us holding our breath for April 7.

In a conference call for NXT TakeOver: Phoenix, Triple H fielded a barrage of questions, including one about his torn pectoral.

“I just got cleared to start training which anyone that’s had a serious injury the difference between rehabbing for a couple hours a day and actually training is like the difference of trying to get better and actually better yourself so I just got clearance to start training, training so I’m excited and as I sit here right now I’m extremely sore which was one week ago I got the clearance so the training has already been stepped up, but feeling good, you know?”

Upon news of his torn pec, the chances of Triple H competing at ‘Mania seemed slim. However, Triple H had surgery just days after the injury, suggesting that he was trying to make it back as quickly as possible. With him already being cleared to train, April 7 now seems like a possibility.

A quick trip to Google says that surgery to repair a torn pectoral takes around 5-6 months to heal, potentially longer depending on each case. With Triple H getting hurt in early November, that means that his WrestleMania window isn’t totally closed. However, it would be impressive, if not a miraculous recovery if Triple H was to pull it off.

Before the injury, all signed pointed to Triple H and Batista have a major WrestleMania showdown. The two teased a fight during SmackDown 1000 and it looked like their match was a foregone conclusion. For now consider Triple H vs. Batista to be on ice, but if The Game keeps sharing good news over the next few weeks, that match could turn into a genuine possibility.

