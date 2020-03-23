Triple H Mocks Deontay Wilder During WrestleMania XXX Replay

ESPN aired a special replay of WrestleMania XXX on Sunday night, and Triple H found an opening early in the show to poke fun at former heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder. For those who missed it, Wilder lost the WBC Heavyweight Championship to Tyson Fury back in late February via TKO in the seventh round, and days after the fight he blamed the gear he wore down to the ring during his entrance for being too heavy. Most boxing fans didn’t buy the excuse.

“My uniform was way too heavy,” Wilder claimed. “It was 40-plus pounds. We had it on 10 or 15 minutes before we even walked out and then put the helmet on. That was extra weight, then the ring walk, then going up the stairs. It was like a real workout for my legs. When I took it off, I knew immediately that the game had changed.”

The opening match of WrestleMania XXX featured Daniel Bryan beating Triple H, earning himself a spot in the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match later in the night with Batista and Randy Orton. “The Game” retweeted a clip of his entrance from that match and joked about his gear being too heavy.

Just as an FYI

That entrance costume was super heavy ….

Like 45 lbs …..

My legs were shot…

Only reason Daniel beat me !!!!!! https://t.co/iyYdTLw50t — Triple H (@TripleH) March 23, 2020

After beating Hunter, Bryan went on to win the night’s main event. Unfortunately his reign lasted just 65 days before he was forced to relinquish the titles due to a neck injury, one that would keep him on the shelf for most of the year.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, WWE will reportedly pre-tape this year’s WrestleMania this week in front of no audience at the WWE Performance Center (along with a few other locations). The show will air on both April 4 and April 5.

