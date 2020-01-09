Triple H Says He’d Be Open to CM Punk and AJ Lee Returning to WWE

Now that CM Punk is popping up on WWE Backstage every now and then to discuss WWE programming, fans have once again been given hope that the former WWE Champion might step back inside a WWE ring. One person who seems open to the idea is WWE excutive vice president Triple H, which comes off as a bit of a surprise given how he and Punk reportedly butted heads over creative during Punk’s original run. Hunter was asked about the possibility of Punk — and his wife AJ Lee, who has been gone from the company since 2015 — during a media conference call on Thursday and said that if the stars aligned they would be welcomed back with open arms.

“If it was right for them, for the company, for everyone involved, then absolutely,” Hunter said via Metro UK. “I don’t think that’s ever been a factor, of somebody saying ‘this person should be here, or that person should be here. Incredible talent are always incredible talent — but there’s so much more to the business than just being a talented performer… I can fantasy book and say I’d like to be young again but that ain’t happening too! In a perfect world? Yeah, sure. Again, you’ve heard Vince [McMahon] echo that sentiment so many times of the years, never say never!”

Punk stated after he left the company in 2014 that he was supposed to face Triple H at WrestleMania XXX, which was an idea he personally scoffed at.

This is the first time Triple H has said “never say never” when it comes to Punk, and the man himself left the possibility surprisingly open when he gave his first interview on WWE Backstage in November.

“I work for FOX,” Punk said. “Haven’t talked to anybody in WWE. Not actively pursuing or interested in, but I’m 41 years old and I’ve lived an experienced life, so I know not to say no, but that’s going to be a bridge that’s going to have to be built and might take as long as building the Great Wall of China, because there are some hurdles.”

Speaking of WWE Backstage, Punk wasn’t on this week’s episode but he did unleash a vicious tweet on The Miz after the latter joked about his “change the culture” line.

“Go suck a blood money covered d— in Saudi Arabia you f—ing dork,” Punk wrote in a since-deleted tweet.