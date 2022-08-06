Triple H Reportedly Staying Aggressive in WWE Changes and Roster Additions

WWE has been full of interesting changes since Triple H took over creative, and those changes started revealing themselves at SummerSlam. Bayley made her long-awaited return but also revealed a new faction with formerly released star Dakota Kai and Io Sky, who was thought to be heading out of the company. Then on Friday's SmackDown Karrion Kross and Scarlett returned to attack Drew McIntyre and enter into the Title scene with The Bloodline's Roman Reigns. A new report from Fightful Select now says that several other talents have been discussed for returns and a "feeling out process" has started, and those Fightful spoke to have said to not expect Triple H to take the foot off the gas.

Triple H is evidently looking to add depth to the overall roster, and he's reportedly also had several individual talent meetings during his first week at the helm of Raw and SmackDown. It seems there could be more changes and more roster additions on the way, so Triple H's second week could be just as entertaining as the first.

The report also reveals that things came together quickly regarding Kross and Scarlett's return and that he was able to retain Io and re-sign Dakota at the last minute, all to revive a stable that had been pitched previously but was shot down. Triple H also brought back Max Dupri to the Maximum Male Models stable after he reportedly had been removed from it because of Vince McMahon and creative conflicts.

Now Bayley, Sky, and Kai are in the Title mix on Monday Night Raw and they've already declared themselves a factor in the upcoming Women's Tag Team Championships tournament. Kross and Scarlett are now in a feud with McIntyre and Reigns as well, so Triple H has already shaken things up considerably within just a few weeks.

As for what's next, it seems like we could be seeing more returns or call-ups soon. On the returns side, names like Naomi, Sasha Banks, Bray Wyatt, and Johnny Gargano have been mentioned, and as for call-ups, names like Alba Fyre, Cameron Grimes, Carmelo Hayes, Toxic Attraction's Mandy Rose, Jacy Jayne, and Gigi Dolin come to mind, though there are also stars like Roxanne Perez, Bron Breakker, Solo Sikoa, Nikkita Lyons, Cora Jade, and more that could eventually crossover.

What do you hope to see from the Triple H era next? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!