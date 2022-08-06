WWE Report Reveals New Details on Karrion Kross and Scarlett Returns and USA Network Title Pitch

The Triple H era of WWE continued to deliver surprises on this week's SmackDown, as Drew McIntyre was blindsided by the returning Karrion Kross and Scarlett, and it looks as if they are targeting Roman Reigns and The Bloodline too. A new report from Fightful Select indicates that they've heard of a pitch within creative to insert Kross into the McIntyre and Reigns feud, specifically involving Kross in a match for one of Reigns' Titles instead of both Titles. The report also references a want from USA Network, which is tied to the bottlenecked Title scene.

According to the report, USA Network wanted a top Title featured on Monday Night Raw more often, as Reigns hasn't been on the show very much since becoming the Undisputed Universal Champion at WrestleMania 38. One pitch from USA evidently was to have an interim Title, though it isn't known if that was actually considered by WWE.

Now, if Kross and McIntyre take one of Reigns' Titles, that doesn't actually help the USA and Raw situation any, unless WWE would have them take the Universal Championship and then move Reigns to Raw with the WWE Championship. Reigns has been on SmackDown for a while, so perhaps that is something they are considering.

It is true that sooner than later some of the Titles will need to be broken up for the betterment of Raw, as right now the Tag Team Titles and the WWE and Universal Titles are all on SmackDown.

For now it does look like Kross will be feuding with McIntyre and Reigns for a bit, and having him in the mix does spice up McIntyre and Reigns' program heading into Clash at the Castle. We'll have to wait and see how it all plays out, but we should get some additional answers next week on SmackDown.

What do you want to see from the feud between Reigns, McIntyre, and Kross?