Triple H Reveals WrestleMania Plans Were In Place For Him Before Health Issues

During today’s episode of First Take on ESPN, Stephen A Smith showed a piece of his interview with WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy and Development and WWE icon Triple H, during which Triple H revealed quite a bit about his health issues over the past few months and what is in store for him moving forward. During the conversation, he also said he is now retired from in-ring competition, though he did reveal that before his health scare he had talked with Vince McMahon about doing something at WrestleMania 38, there were even plans for it in place, but those were shut down after he was hospitalized.

“As far as in-ring, I’m done,” Triple H said. “I would never wrestle again. First of all I’ve got a defibrillator in my chest, which you know, probably not a good idea for me to get zapped on live TV. But I was already in a place as far as my career in-ring where I was kind of…I was comfortable with being done, being finished.”

“If the right thing came along, I hadn’t really said much, but if the right thing came along and they wanted me to do it…I had had a conversation with Vince McMahon about doing something at WrestleMania this year in Dallas, which we had talked about and there were plans for. Obviously when this happened, it shut all that down,” Triple H said.

Even without doing anything in the ring, WWE is a constantly moving enterprise. “As far as the schedule, WWE is an intense place, it’s 24/7, much like yourself and you’re just running running running. I think it just put things in perspective for me,” Triple H said.

Triple H didn’t go into detail on what those plans were or who they involved, but it is easy to see him involved in any number of scenarios. We’re just glad Triple H is starting to feel more like himself, but as he stated in the interview, he still isn’t 100%. Hopefully, he’ll be back to 100% soon, and we wish him all the best.

