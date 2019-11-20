Triple H Explains Why He Won’t Wrestle for Team NXT at Survivor Series

NXT will step into the never-ending battle for “brand supremacy” with Raw and SmackDown at this Sunday’s Survivor Series, which will include a series triple threat champion vs. champion matches and two 5-on-5-on-5 Survivor Series elimination tag matches. NXT has yet to announce their teams for either of the matches, leading to speculation over who might step in and lead the Black and Gold Brand. Given that Triple H is the brains behind the show and has been portrayed as the brand’s leader on WWE television, fans started floating out the idea of him being booked to wrestle on the team. However during his media conference call on Wednesday morning, “The Game” firmly shot down that idea.

“I have no interest in that. I have zero in that. Matter of fact, if somebody came to me right now and said ‘Hey, you should take that spot,’ I would fight that vigorously,” he said. “I don’t need to be apart of it. NXT is about youth, it’s about the future. It’s about the success of a new generation of stars. If ever there’s a moment you can add to that and help that get to another level, obviously you want to do everything you can to make that happen. But fr me, in this moment, it’s about others. I want them to shine on this stage, I want them to have this moment.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hunter also teased the the final member of Tommaso Ciampa’s team at NXT TakeOver: WarGames would be a major surprise.

This week’s NXT will feature a ladder match between Adam Cole and Dominik Dijackovic to determine who gets the advantage in the men’s WarGames match at TakeOver on Saturday. Elsewhere on the card, The Revival will make their return to the division for a match with Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish.

Check out the full card for Survivor Series below.