Trish Stratus and Lita Victorious at WWE Evolution

With no Alexa Bliss to worry about, it seemed Trish Stratus and Lita’s victory at Evolution. was a formality. It may have lacked a surprise, but it was still great to see the WWE Hall of Famers back in action.

Bliss did come out to the ring but never interfered. Instead, Mickie James and Alicia Fox went down fair and square to Lita and Stratus. We got to see Lita’s patented moonsault and we were privileged to see another chapter of the classic James/Stratus and despite being in their 40’s it was clear the Attitude Era duo still has it.

Originally, this match was supposed to be Alexa Bliss vs. Trish Stratus, but WWE had to audible after Bliss came up injured. There’s no telling if a tag match was always the plan, but Bliss vs. Stratus was announced SummerSlam weekend, well before Evolution tickets went on sale.

Rumors have Bliss out with a concussion, but that has not been confirmed. Instead, WWE posted this relatively ambiguous statement:

“The past and present collide at WWE Evolution as WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus & Lita join forces to battle Mickie James & Alicia Fox at the groundbreaking pay-per-view event. Although James was originally slated to team with Alexa Bliss, The Goddess will be replaced by the wily Fox in this blockbuster matchup, and will instead be in Mickie & Alicia’s corner.”

There’s been no shortage of speculation regarding Bliss’ injury. Early reports had Ronda Rousey breaking her nose during an in-ring accident, but by the looks of it, that’s Fake News. However, the story that has Bliss suffering the effect of concussion seems far more likely.